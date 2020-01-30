Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for National Bank Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Bank by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in National Bank by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Balance Sheet