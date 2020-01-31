Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?