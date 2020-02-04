Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

NYSE DGX opened at $111.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $112.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

