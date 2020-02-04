Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By William Blair

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEIC opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

