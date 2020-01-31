Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

TCF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

