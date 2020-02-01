Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Corp Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.53 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after buying an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

