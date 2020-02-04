Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation NA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

