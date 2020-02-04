Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $8.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.88.

BIIB stock opened at $272.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 100.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?