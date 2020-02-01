Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after buying an additional 111,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 389.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?