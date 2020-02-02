Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for TCF Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

