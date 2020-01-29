Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of WBS opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is a recession?