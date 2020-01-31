Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

WTFC opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

