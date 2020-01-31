Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised by Analyst

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRCE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 557.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the second quarter worth $228,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained