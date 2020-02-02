Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

