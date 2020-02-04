Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $167.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.17. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

