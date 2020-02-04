Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Analyst

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.88 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

