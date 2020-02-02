Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

Biogen stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $338.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

