Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

CNI stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 614,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after buying an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after buying an additional 170,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,528,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

