Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reduced by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

NYSE CNI opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $21,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

