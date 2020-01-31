Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Decreased by Analyst

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. Cognex’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. Cognex has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,224. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 337.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 1,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $30,733,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $23,091,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

