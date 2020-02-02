Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $25.25 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

