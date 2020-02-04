Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day moving average is $227.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

