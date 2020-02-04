Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enova International Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enova International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

