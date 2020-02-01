Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

FB stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Facebook by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

