Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graco has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

