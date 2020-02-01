Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

