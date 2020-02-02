Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

HCA stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

