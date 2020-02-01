Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $4,310,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve