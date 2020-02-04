Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Decreased by Analyst

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

IR opened at $136.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

