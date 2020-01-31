Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Lowered by Analyst

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

