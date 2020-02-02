Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

JNPR stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 124.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 126,393 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

