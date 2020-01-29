Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

