Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $354.18 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.28 and a 200-day moving average of $365.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 39,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

