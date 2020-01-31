Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Decreased by Analyst

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

MTDR stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

