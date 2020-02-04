Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Msci in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $292.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.95. Msci has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,873 shares of company stock worth $11,659,068. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

