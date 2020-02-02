Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increased by Analyst

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $116.46 on Friday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

