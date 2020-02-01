Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

