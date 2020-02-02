Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Reduced by Analyst

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POL. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

POL stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?