Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

