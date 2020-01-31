Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lowered by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – American Capital Partners dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,883,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

