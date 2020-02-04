Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $303.23 on Monday. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

