Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.26 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?