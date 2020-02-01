Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered by William Blair

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

