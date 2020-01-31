Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opus Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Opus Bank stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Opus Bank by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opus Bank by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio