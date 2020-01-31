Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

TTWO stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

