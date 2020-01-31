Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

ATRS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a PE ratio of 379.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

