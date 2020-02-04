Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

INVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

