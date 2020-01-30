Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issued By Wedbush

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 169,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

