Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN opened at $290.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.19.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Illumina by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

