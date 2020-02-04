Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $110.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $296,000.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?